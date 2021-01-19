YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,399.81 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $597,399.81 and approximately $38,923.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00515325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.00 or 0.03836866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012462 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

