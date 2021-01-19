Analyzing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conversion Labs and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 1 8 1 0 2.00

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Conversion Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Amcor.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and Amcor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 14.28 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.47 billion 1.38 $612.20 million $0.64 17.14

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Amcor 6.00% 18.75% 5.57%

Summary

Amcor beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

