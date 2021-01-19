Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 1,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,070. The company has a market cap of $796.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

