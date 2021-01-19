Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 34,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 318,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.