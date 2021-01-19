Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. General Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 1,759,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,861,188. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

