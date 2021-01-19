Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 31,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

