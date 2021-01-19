(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

RDS.A traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

