Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.15 ($50.77).

Several analysts recently commented on SHL shares. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHL traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €43.31 ($50.95). 477,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.96.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

