Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jan 19th, 2021


Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.15 ($50.77).

Several analysts recently commented on SHL shares. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHL traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €43.31 ($50.95). 477,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.96.

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

