Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.38. 138,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.54. The company has a market cap of $335.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

