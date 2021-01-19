Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

