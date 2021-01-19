Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.75. 85,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,941. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

