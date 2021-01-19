Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 23,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

