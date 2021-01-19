Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $85.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.37. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -86.78. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $18,890,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

