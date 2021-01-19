BMO Capital Markets Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 425,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.