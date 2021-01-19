Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 18,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,897. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. TIM’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TIM stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

