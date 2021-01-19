Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

MXCHY stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Orbia Advance had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Orbia Advance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

