Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $55.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1,791.38. 49,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,617.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.