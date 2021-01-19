PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.13. 135,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

