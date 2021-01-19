TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VREYF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. TORC Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VREYF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

