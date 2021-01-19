Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,550. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.