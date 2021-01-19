Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,488. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

UNICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

