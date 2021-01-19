Short Interest in Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Drops By 20.0%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

