YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.