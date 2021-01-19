Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 214,806 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,806 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 10.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. 31,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,090. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

