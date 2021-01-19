First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,030,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,060. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.