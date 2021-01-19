iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.