TAP Consulting LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 418.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA JKJ traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

