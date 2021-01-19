TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,640. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

