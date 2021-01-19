TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,539. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

