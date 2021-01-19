Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock traded down GBX 4.46 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 146.86 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 39,797,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,407,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.68. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

