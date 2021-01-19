Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. The firm has a market cap of $496.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

