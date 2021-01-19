BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,620. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

