AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. 1,172,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

