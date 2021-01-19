HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 38,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,740. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

