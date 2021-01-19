Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.92.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.05. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,980. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.