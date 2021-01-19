iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 409,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,510. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in iQIYI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.