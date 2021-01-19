NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

NCNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist started coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 13,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth $4,136,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at $17,233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

