Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

SGMS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,769. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

