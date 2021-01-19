AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $81.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.