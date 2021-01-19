Analyzing Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.71 $279.91 million $0.80 12.81 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.40 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.