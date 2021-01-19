Reviewing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.62 $278.00 million $16.39 4.45 Radware $252.07 million 5.28 $22.57 million $0.57 49.81

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99% Radware 5.70% 4.87% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 2 5 8 0 2.40 Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $68.54, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Radware has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Radware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Radware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; and marketing services to private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

