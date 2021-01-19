Swarm Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.62 million and $3,299.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

