Safex Token Market Capitalization Tops $26.92 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $26.92 million and $609,497.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

