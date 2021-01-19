Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Grows By 19.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.33. 9,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,820. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.84. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

