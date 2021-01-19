PIXEL Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,676.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01418814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00570941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00161444 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000225 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.