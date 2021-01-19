Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

