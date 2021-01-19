Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 588,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.