Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

