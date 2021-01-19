Triton Wealth Management PLLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

