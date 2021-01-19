Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,087 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 356.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 402,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,120,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

